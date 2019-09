Nail pro Jessica Washick says she loves shimmer (note: not glitter) on nails right now because it gives a frosted and diffused shine. “Shimmers are so fun for the Christmas season and beyond," she explains. "They’re not hard to remove the way glitter can be, and they help create an elevated look." And celebrity nail artist Whitney Gibson agrees that both chromes and iridescent colours are going to be big this season."I think having a futurist, unpredictable finish on your nails can be the wild card element in your look — dressy but also chill," she says.