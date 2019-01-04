Nail trends by the seasons are pretty predictable: soft watercolours for spring (groundbreaking), candy-hued brights for summer, and moodier reds, blues, and greys for fall and winter. But then there's this kind of unique period - from 1st December until New Year's Day — where chic and sophisticated goes out the window in favour of red-and-green glitter and candy-cane stripes.
But you don't have to fall victim to the tacky Christmas manicure; we're seeing a nail trend that'll work for all your upcoming parties and well into 2018. It's fun, it's festive, but it can also go subtle and low-key. It's time to get reacquainted with shimmer.
Nail pro Jessica Washick says she loves shimmer (note: not glitter) on nails right now because it gives a frosted and diffused shine. “Shimmers are so fun for the Christmas season and beyond," she explains. "They’re not hard to remove the way glitter can be, and they help create an elevated look." And celebrity nail artist Whitney Gibson agrees that both chromes and iridescent colours are going to be big this season."I think having a futurist, unpredictable finish on your nails can be the wild card element in your look — dressy but also chill," she says.
Ahead, our favourite ways to wear the finish.