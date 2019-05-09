The best thing about nail trends is that, unlike your hair or wardrobe, they're very low-commitment. No matter how much you love or hate your latest color or art choice, like clockwork, it's only going to last a week or two, so why not experiment with the latest and greatest?
If you're hoping to be on-trend with solid polish this season, opt for '80s brights and creamy nudes. But if you're looking to up the ante, you'll need the raddest nail art all the pros are trying. That means tons of minimal designs that will let your hands do the talking. And for those that really like to switch it up, there are rad new stickers on the market that make it incredibly easy. Ahead, the coolest summer nail art trends to try now.