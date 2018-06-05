Prepare To See These Nail Polish Trends Everywhere This Summer

Besides the obvious perks to the season — half-days every Friday, music festivals, rosé — summer is arguably so great because, for the first time in months, you're not hiding your fingers in gloves or your toes in socks. And that means you finally get to play with all the polishes you've been eyeing at the drugstore.
With so many options, though, how do you narrow them down? We tapped industry pros to help, because after all, there are only a limited number of sandal-appropriate months. According to Jan Arnold, CND style director, and Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador, it's business as usual with bright, bold hues and creamy neutrals, but keep a closer eye on some unlikely metallics and vibrant greens.
Ahead, the trendiest nail polish colors to try this summer.