Story from Celebrity Beauty

Prepare To See These Nail Polish Trends Everywhere This Summer

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
photographed by Tracy Wang.
Besides the obvious perks to the season — music festivals, rosé & (patchy) sunshine — summer is arguably so great because, for the first time in months, you're not hiding your fingers in gloves or your toes in socks. And that means you finally get to play with all the polishes you've been eyeing at the drugstore.
With so many options, though, how do you narrow 'em down? We tapped industry pros to help, because after all, there are only a limited number of sandal-appropriate months. According to Jan Arnold, CND style director, and Madeline Poole, Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador, it's business as usual with bright, bold hues and creamy neutrals, but keep a closer eye on some unlikely metallics and vibrant greens.
Ahead, the trendiest nail polish colours to try this summer.
More On This Topic:
The Biggest Nail Trends Of 2018 So Far
The Minimalist Nail Trend You'll Want To Wear All Summer
3 Nail Trends That Are Bold, Bright & Easy To Copy