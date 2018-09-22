Everyone is going bare in L.A., but it's not what you think. We're not talking about topless beach protests or Carrie Bradshaw's infamous Brazilian bikini wax (although it is worth re-watching the Escape From New York episode if you have a chance) — but instead, the city's love affair with all things negative space, which just hit a fever pitch.
Over the past few months, we've spotted a massive uptick in half dips, modern French manis, and glitter tips. Now, it seems as if the top salons have taken it a step further with what some call "base coat nail art," which is basically minimalist nail art painted over a clear coat — that's it.
Tiny flowers, chic dots, simple stripes of color done with artful precision — the possibilities are infinite. Call your favorite salon for an appointment — or grab a striping brush and some clear tape — and get ready to expose that nail bed. Check out some inspiration, ahead.