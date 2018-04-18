The clothes and FROW may steal the show at London Fashion Week but we love getting down to the details. A good look is made great with nails, hair and makeup, perfected by a slew of backstage professionals manicuring every last nail and ensuring not a hair is out of place. For AW18, we kept an eye on emerging nail art created by the innovative nail techs behind the scenes. Here are three nail trends we liked and how to recreate them at home.