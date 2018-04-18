Of all the cities that take part in Fashion Month, London is the one best known for its bold, quirky runway looks and equally unexpected front-row style. And yes, some of that hair and makeup — not to mention the avant-garde clothes — is downright impractical for citizens of the real world.
But we kept an eye on the emerging nail art created by the innovative nail techs behind the scenes, and found that, when a runway-inspired brow or headpiece is just too much to wear to the office (or anywhere in public, for that matter), drawing inspiration from nail trends is the easiest way to make London Fashion Week style work for real life. Ahead, three nail trends we loved back in February, and how to recreate them at home...