Cool Girls All Over The World Are Obsessing Over These Nail Trends

If there was ever the perfect time for a fresh manicure, it's right now. Gone are the days of dry hands and cracked cuticles; we've entered the season of strappy sandals and ample opportunities for drippy ice-cream cone Instagrams — and the last thing you want is your ho-hum nail polish to ruin your otherwise-trendy aesthetic. Instead of going the predictable route and resorting to your go-to summer polish (we all have one), try sourcing your nail inspiration abroad.