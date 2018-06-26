Cool Girls All Over The World Are Obsessing Over These Nail Trends

If there was ever the perfect time for a fresh manicure, it's right now. Gone are the days of dry hands and cracked cuticles; we've entered the season of strappy sandals and ample opportunities for drippy ice-cream cone Instagrams — and the last thing you want is your ho-hum nail polish to ruin your otherwise-trendy aesthetic. Instead of going the predictable route and resorting to your go-to summer polish (we all have one), try sourcing your nail inspiration abroad.
Ahead, 7 in-the-know nail artists from around the world are talking about the biggest nail trends in their respective cities, and spilling their tips to make each look a cinch to copy on your own. So whether you're excited to try your hand at typography straight out of Amsterdam, or feel inspired by the bold, matte polish that's big in Paris right now, you can give your nails global flair without leaving your couch.