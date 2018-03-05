The Spring Nail Art Trends You're About To See Everywhere

We can come up with a laundry list of beauty treatments that make us feel like a million bucks, but living like an A-lister isn't always the most wallet-friendly. We have to make beauty sacrifices in order to pay our rent and eat dinner, and one of those is not booking a manicure every time we get a tiny chip. Luckily, the at-home mani is easy to master, and will make you feel just as shiny and fancy as the salon version once you do.
The trick is to not fall into a rut and pick the same old shade over and over again. To get you inspired to stay in tonight with a glass of wine, a fresh bottle of polish, and a dotting tool, we tapped nail artist and Sally Hansen Global Color Ambassador Madeline Poole to show us the cool trends of the moment.
Sally Hansen recently launched its new Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure® Madeline Poole Collection with Poole, the mastermind behind these Oscar-inspired designs, in five shades (Material Pearl, Say It Lycra Mean It, Slime Scene, Mallratz, Vinyl Tap, Call Me On My Shellphone) inspired by Poole's childhood. "The colors are nostalgic from the late '80s and early '90s when bright colors were abundant and embraced," Poole tells Refinery29. "All of the colors are shades that I find myself frequently wanting to use but not being able to find in the right formula blend."
Ahead, check out the shades in action, which will be available later this month for $7.99, then follow Poole's step-by-step tutorials for each easy nail art look.