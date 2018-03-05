The Spring Nail Art Trends You're About To See Everywhere

We can come up with a laundry list of beauty treatments that make us feel like a million bucks, but living like an A-lister isn't always the most wallet-friendly. We have to make beauty sacrifices in order to pay our rent and eat dinner, and one of those is not booking a manicure every time we get a tiny chip. Luckily, the at-home mani is easy to master, and will make you feel just as shiny and fancy as the salon version once you do.