How To Wear The Best Dresses From Awards Season — On Your Nails

"Nail art should always just be an extension of your style and personality," says Madeline Poole, celebrity manicurist and Sally Hansen's Global Color Ambassador. "There are so many elements of a dress that make it worth recreating on nails: Color, materials, patterns, and abstract lines are a few things I look for when doing so. The gowns [from this year] are all so different from one another, but are still equally chic and on-trend."