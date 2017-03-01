How To Wear The Best Dresses From Awards Season — On Your Nails

The gowns from this past awards season were five-star, grade-A, across-the-board amazing. We saw endless amounts of glitz and glamour on the Oscars red carpet. There were metallic, sparkly fabrics in spades at the Grammys. And bold, in-your-face color? There was no shortage of it at the SAGs.
But at the end of the day, unless the top of your resumé reads "celebrity," couture is just fun eye candy for 99% of us. Still, there is one way to get in on the A-list lifestyle: paint the designs onto your nails.
"Nail art should always just be an extension of your style and personality," says Madeline Poole, celebrity manicurist and Sally Hansen's Global Color Ambassador. "There are so many elements of a dress that make it worth recreating on nails: Color, materials, patterns, and abstract lines are a few things I look for when doing so. The gowns [from this year] are all so different from one another, but are still equally chic and on-trend."
So much so, that we asked Poole to turn the year's best fashion moments into badass manicures and teach us how to DIY 'em. Best of all, even if you buy every single polish mentioned, you're still saving about a trillion dollars compared to that Valentino dress.