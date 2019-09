Last Night’s Oscars Red Carpet Was A Little Too ~Pretty~

And we've made it. We've hit the pièce de résistance of the season, a.k.a. the 89th Annual Academy Awards . Sure, there's been a lot of talk about the movies nominated this season , but there's also been a fair share of buzz about the clothing (way before the red carpet even began). The weeks leading up to this year's Oscars had us stalking Instagram, playing the what-celebrity-what-designer guessing game, and closely following the pre-show saga that was Meryl vs. Karl (because if there's anything us fashion folk enjoy, it's drama with a capital D).