Last Night’s Oscars Red Carpet Was A Little Too ~Pretty~

And we've made it. We've hit the pièce de résistance of the season, a.k.a. the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Sure, there's been a lot of talk about the movies nominated this season, but there's also been a fair share of buzz about the clothing (way before the red carpet even began). The weeks leading up to this year's Oscars had us stalking Instagram, playing the what-celebrity-what-designer guessing game, and closely following the pre-show saga that was Meryl vs. Karl (because if there's anything us fashion folk enjoy, it's drama with a capital D).
Still, after some damn good red carpets at both the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards, our expectations for the line-up at the Academy Awards were even higher. Because as much as we enjoy a classic Tom Ford gown or an enchanting Gucci moment, nothing makes us happier than spotting some wildcard designers in the mix. And between Ruth Negga in Valentino, Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta, and Naomie Harris in (brand-new) Calvin Klein by Appointment, the looks ahead are one-hundred.