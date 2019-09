Whatever Meryl Streep ends up wearing to Sunday's Oscars ceremony , you can safely assume it won't be a Chanel creation. A representative for the actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins, has told The Hollywood Reporter that claims made by fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld about her Oscars dress are false. Yesterday, Women's Wear Daily ran an article in which Lagerfeld, who oversees Chanel, accused Streep of requesting a customized version of an existing Chanel creation, with the intention of wearing it to the awards show. He told WWD that work on the dress was underway when Streep's team canceled the order, suggesting that another fashion house was paying for her to wear something else. “I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld said, referring to an embroidered gray silk gown which Streep reportedly wanted to have a higher neckline. Then came the phone call. "'Don’t continue the dress,'" the German-born designer alleged a member of Streep's team told him. "'We found somebody who will pay us.'" That's at odds with what Streep's representative told THR, which is that it's "against her personal ethics" to accept payment for wearing a dress. It is standard practice, however, for fashion houses to give celebrities clothing for free, especially in the case of high-profile events like the Oscars. In Lagerfeld's version of events, the actress, who was hit the Oscars red carpet in Lanvin and Chris March designs in the past, allegedly wanted a free dress and payment. “After we gift her a dress that’s 100,000 euros [$105,000], we found later we had to pay [for her to wear it]," he claimed in the WWD interview. "We give them dresses, we make the dresses, but we don’t pay." He threw in this dig about the star. "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?" he added. Streep's team has not yet responded to our request for comment.