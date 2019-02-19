Skip navigation!
Karl Lagerfeld
Fashion
A Look At Karl Lagerfeld’s Final Chanel Show
by
Georgia Murray
Work & Money
Karl Lagerfeld Amassed A Significant Fortune Over His 60-Year Fashion Career
Refinery29 Editors
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
The Unforgettable Karl Lagerfeld, In His Own Words
Channing Hargrove
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
Virginie Viard Will Succeed Karl Lagerfeld At Chanel
Landon Peoples
Feb 19, 2019
Fashion
20 Essential Runway Looks From Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel
Karl Lagerfeld, legendary designer for Chanel, Fendi, and his own eponymous label, passed away in Paris early this morning. Rumors about his health
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Dies In Paris At 85
Karl Lagerfeld has died in Paris at the age of 85, according to sources close to the Chanel designer. Lagerfeld had been ill for several weeks and was
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Was Absent From Chanel’s Couture Show
On Tuesday, Chanel presented Karl Lagerfeld's vision of a Mediterranean, palm tree-lined garden, complete with a Tuscan-style villa, delicate cocktail
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Chanel Wants You To Wear Two Bags, Not One
The over-the-top spectacle that is the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week always generates a wave of excitement. By this point, the storied house has
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Chanel Is Bringing Its Métiers D’art Collection To New York City
Since its inception in 2002, Chanel's Métiers d’art collection has been shown at destinations across the globe, from Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld’s Hot Bodyguard Is Now A Designer
Karl Lagerfeld may be fashion’s most recognizable face, but it’s hard to ignore the square-jawed, slick-haired man who appears by the designer’s
by
Romy Oltuski
Fashion
Chanel’s Latest Couture Show Was More Than An Homage To Paris
We know what you’re thinking (because we thought it, too): another Chanel haute couture show about Paris. But before we put out a call for newness to
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Chanel Is Selling The Dream — & According To Their Numbers, We’re...
Now we know how Karl Lagerfeld is able to pull off such grand fashion shows each season. It’s because they’re rich. On Thursday, Chanel released its
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Best Things About This Chanel Show Weren't Even The Clothes
Who knew the next time we'd see a Titanic-style cruise liner — post-'90s — it'd be at Chanel's resort 2019 show? Creative director Karl Lagerfeld
by
Landon Peoples
News
Victoria's Secret Model Goes Public About On-Set Sexual Assault
Victoria's Secret model Bridget Malcolm has revealed that she has been sexually assaulted while on set and hit back at Karl Lagerfeld, who recently said
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld's Latest Interview Is The Juiciest Yet
When all is said and done, it's Karl Lagerfeld who gets the last word. At least, that's what we took away from his latest interview with Numéro, in which
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Even Chanel Can't Resist A Puffer Coat
Bryan Boy called it "enchanted." Eva Chen called it "forbidden" (a reference to Harry Potter, of course). But regardless of how one chose to describe the
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
4 Important Life Lessons We Learned From Chanel Couture
The Chanel couture spring 2018 show, the most spectacular and extravagant celebration of fashion, took place on Tuesday in Paris. As usual, Karl Lagerfeld
by
Laia Garcia
Fashion
Coming Soon: Kaia Gerber Is Designing A Collection With Karl Lage...
Is there anything Kaia Gerber can’t do? Honestly, the 16-year-old has already proven she can command a runway, just about taking over Fashion Week in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Lagerfeld's Choice Of Venue For The Chanel Show Was Sign...
With just over 36 hours to recover from the Fashion Awards in London, on Wednesday evening the fashion elite regrouped for Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2018
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Of Course Lily Rose Depp Wore Chanel As A Baby
While we love a stylish toddler as much as the next person (we’re looking at you, Coco Pink Princess), it isn’t everyday we see someone so young
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
This Is The Fancy Suitcase Karl Lagerfeld Uses
Around these parts, we usually look to our clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, hell, even our workout tees, to inject some much-needed excitement into
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Pierre Bergé, The Man Who Co-Founded Yves Saint Laurent, Has Died
The couture world just suffered a major loss. Pierre Bergé, credited with catapulting Yves Saint Laurent and the French fashion industry into a
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld x Vans Will Rule Fashion Week Street Style
Update: The full images from Karl Lagerfeld x Vans' highly hyped collaboration have arrived. Click through to see the high-status skate-wear in action.
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Brigitte Macron Actually Likes When You Talk About Her Clothing
France’s First Lady has officially landed one of the most coveted honors in the fashion industry — a September cover. Brigitte Macron fronts the
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
You Can Now Bathe Like Karl Lagerfeld — Without Spending The $$
Karl Lagerfeld is an icon. Not only is his signature white hair as much of a trademark as his clothing designs, but his title of creative director for
by
Samantha Sasso
Fashion
Karl Lagerfeld Designed Dresses You Can Actually Afford
Karl Lagerfeld may be best known for his work at Chanel and Fendi (he has lifelong contracts at both), but the designer somehow finds time to design under
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Pharrell Williams Just Made History With His Latest Fashion Campaign
Pharrell Williams has become a bit of a prince in the fashion industry. Thanks to an epic seal of approval from the legendary Karl Lagerfeld, as well as
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Update: Meryl Streep Responds, Again, To Chanel Oscars Dress Drama
Update, 10:20 p.m.: Meryl Streep has issued a second statement disavowing Karl Lagerfeld's comments, to WWD. “In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld's
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid & Karl Lagerfeld Team Up For Fendi's Latest Campaign
Sound the alarm (and ready your regram button): Bella Hadid has officially landed her first Fendi campaign. The model was photographed by the brand's
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
Why Is Karl Lagerfeld (& The Fashion World) Victim-Blaming Kim Ka...
Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint in Paris during fashion week is not a joke. It's not something she "deserved." It's also not her fault. Before
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
Check Out Your Favorite Fashion Icons As Pokémon
With Pokémon Go still dominating everyone's brains, there have been some surprising intersections between the augmented-reality game and fashion. We've
by
Ana Colon
