You Can Now Bathe Like Karl Lagerfeld — Without Spending The $$

Look, we're no strangers to the powerful effects of micellar water . The no-rinse cleanser is how a majority of us remove our makeup at night and cleanse our skin. But we never quite thought to bathe in it, or anything like it, as Lagerfeld does. Back in 2014, the designer told Elle that he uses a whole bottle of Collosol bath lotion to keep his skin in tip-top shape. If you didn’t think the French had all the beauty secrets before, then this should prove you wrong, because this creamy cleanser is loved by plenty a French celebrity. (Technically, Lagerfeld is German, but his French technique is worth noting.)