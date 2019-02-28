Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
French Beauty Tips
Beauty
Wispy Bangs Are The Best Springtime Accessory
by
Megan Decker
More from French Beauty Tips
Beauty
French Fashion Girls Make The Case For Waist-Grazing Hair
Megan Decker
Feb 28, 2019
Beauty
5 French-Girl Beauty Trends That Have Us Dreaming About Spring
Thatiana Diaz
Oct 3, 2018
Beauty
The 5 Biggest Hair Trends Taking Over Paris Right Now
Lexy Lebsack
Oct 2, 2018
Beauty
French Women Swear By This Massage For One Reason
I've never really liked massages. Because of my scoliosis, my neck and back pain run deep — deeper, I think, than any pair of hands can reach — and,
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
This French Shampoo Hack Will Save Your Hair — & Save You Money
Those lucky enough to score (and afford) an appointment with iconic French hairstylist Yves Durif at his namesake salon inside the Carlyle Hotel in
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
These Street Style Stars Are Rewriting "French-Girl" Beauty Rules
For anyone outside of Paris, "French-girl" beauty is typically synonymous with bare skin, red lips, and unfussy lobs. Not only is that definition limiting
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Beauty Products Black French Girls Are Buying Now
When you think of French girls, you probably envision flawless red lips and perfectly-imperfect lobs. We praise French girls for their effortlessly-chic
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The French Hair Trends That Will Be Huge In 2018
"In France, hair trends are a matter of generation," Matthieu Séguier, hairstylist and owner of Paris' Salon Séguier, told me this fall after giving me
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Cheap, French Girl-Approved Moisturizer I Can't Stop Hoa...
Parlez-vous français? I definitely don't. But I am fluent in the world of French beauty; in fact, you might even say it's my native tongue. My very first
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
C'est Beau! Our Favorite French Beauty Picks
While we love our American buys, there's just something about what the French do with their beauty products and regimes. Seriously, has anyone mastered
by
Us
Beauty
How To Do Blonde The French-Girl Way, According To Marion Cotillard
If you’re looking to put a name to a living, breathing personification of the modern French movie star, then Marion Cotillard is your girl. She acts!
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
This Fancy French Perfume Will Make You Smell Rich
French women are known for their certain je ne sais quoi — an effortless air that follows them as they stand outside Le Bon Marché, with red lipstick
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Biggest Beauty Regret Is Horrifying
In case you couldn't already tell from her flat lays on Instagram or product reviews on Snapchat, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows her shit when it comes
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
These Fancy Lip Balms Are Inspired By French Wines
Tousled hair, dewy skin, matte red lips — is there anything more alluring than the beauty look of the archetypical Parisian woman? For me, only one
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Pixie Is Giving Us French-Girl Beauty Vibes
Gigi Hadid’s hair already makes headlines when she gets subtle highlights or a minor trim, so you can only imagine how her fans would react if she
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
5 Black Bloggers Redefining French Girl Beauty
There's a reason why "French girl beauty" and "French girl fashion" have millions of Google results — and well over a billion page returns when
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
8 French Beauty Looks You'll Want To Steal Immediately
Paris Haute Couture Week is always a dreamy, opulent, celeb-filled fashion fest — this we know as fact. When the dresses cost as much as summer homes
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Ashley Graham Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Bush
Sex, politics, religion — these days, no subject is considered too taboo for the modern-day celebrity. Even discussions on private parts aren't exactly
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Brow & Lip Combo Is Everything
This weekend, we're taking a cue from some of the chicest women around — the French. Between their nonchalant demeanors and their no-fuss beauty
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
You Can Now Bathe Like Karl Lagerfeld — Without Spending The $$
Karl Lagerfeld is an icon. Not only is his signature white hair as much of a trademark as his clothing designs, but his title of creative director for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Raddest Beauty Trends Coming Out Of Paris Right Now
Sound the alarm: Fashion month officially ended yesterday. Let us all take this opportunity to breathe a long, deep sigh of relief. See, while we love the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
Spencer Pratt Swears By This French-Girl Beauty Tip
When you think of Spencer Pratt, the words "beauty expert" most likely do not come to mind. (Although he has been known to throw out some wild advice on
by
Samantha Sasso
Skin Care
Why I Secretly Hate This French Beauty Secret
If you've read a beauty story before, and you have, because here you are, then you've heard about micellar water. You've read that it's the secret to
by
Alix Tunell
Makeup
7 Ways To Hack A French Girl's Beauty Routine
It is a well-known fact among my friends and family (and, TBH, my Instagram) that I am a self-proclaimed Francophile. I've read How to Be Parisian
by
Maria Del Russo
Skin Care
Why The Best Skin-Care Products Are At The Drugstore
Tucked away into cobblestone streets and on corners all over France are little skin-care havens marked by glowing green crosses. They may not look
by
Megan Cahn
Skin Care
France's Top-Selling Face Mask Is Heavenly
You guys, I'm sick of sheet masks. There, I said it. Anybody with me? I understand their appeal and I appreciate their skin-penetrating powers (don't
by
Megan Cahn
Beauty
THIS Is Why French Women Look So Good
French women will always inspire us with their beauty. The lit-from-within skin, the rumpled hair, the je ne sais quoi — they're things we all covet
by
Hannah Morrill
Beauty
Why I'm No Longer Calling French Beauty "Effortless"
On my first trip to Paris, the City of Lights was just as I had always imagined — only in more exaggerated form. The buildings laced with wrought-iron
by
Megan Cahn
Makeup
L.A.'s Super-Gorg SoKo Dishes Her Tips For That Carefree, French ...
We like it when criminally gorgeous girls are down-to-earth and totally BFF-worthy, too — you know, the type to admit that when they're feeling down,
by
Dana Covit
Politics
Find Yourself In France? Pick Up These Drugstore Buys, You Lucky ...
When it comes to beauty, the French treat theirs as seriously as their health. Case in point: the local pharmacies are loaded to the hilt with scads of
by
Laura Neilson
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted