If you’re looking to put a name to a living, breathing personification of the modern French movie star, then Marion Cotillard is your girl. She acts! She sings! She’s a Dior spokesmodel! She’s been called “the great silent film actress of our time,” despite never once having appeared in an actual silent film! She became the first, and currently the only, actor to win an Academy Award for a performance in French, when she was declared Best Actress for her breakout role as Edith Piaf in the biopic La Vie en Rose! She’s a star, baby.
Cotillard is also, as the usual French-girl beauty narrative goes, impossibly chic, with a signature — seemingly natural — look of sleek, shiny dark hair and brows that offset and complement her fair skin and bright blue eyes. The most dramatic beauty change she’s made was when she straight-up transformed into Piaf (seriously, that makeover was intense) for the 2007 film… until now, that is.
Over the past week, the actress has been spotted out and about in Milan looking not like her usual polished brunette self but rather a cool, slightly disheveled platinum blonde, complete with DGAF grown-out dark roots.
The proof is in the paparazzi photographs: With four woven blonde braids snaking down her neck toward the collar of her (also very cool) lime-green suit, Cotillard's vibe in the new look is completely different, and a hell of a lot edgier than the classic style and beauty choices she's made in the past.
Unsurprisingly, she looks great — and fans can take comfort in knowing that, even if Cotillard's signature pared-down Parisienne look is out of the picture for the time being, her je ne sais quoi is still perfectly intact. Blonde, brunette, buzzed, it doesn't matter: Cotillard will still end up on our Pinterest #goals board... even if #goals of becoming an award-winning, internationally renowned actress and Greenpeace environmentalist married to another gorgeous French movie star aren't exactly the most reasonable.
