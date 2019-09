If you’re looking to put a name to a living, breathing personification of the modern French movie star, then Marion Cotillard is your girl. She acts! She sings! She’s a Dior spokesmodel! She’s been called “the great silent film actress of our time,” despite never once having appeared in an actual silent film! She became the first, and currently the only, actor to win an Academy Award for a performance in French, when she was declared Best Actress for her breakout role as Edith Piaf in the biopic La Vie en Rose! She’s a star, baby.