The Oscars are undeniably the biggest, most glamorous, and important night in Hollywood. So settle in, grab some bubbly, and let us be your official scorecard for the 89th annual Academy Awards.
As nervous nominees make their way down the red carpet and into their seats we have just a few questions on our minds.
Will La La Land break records tonight? Will Lin Manuel Miranda become the youngest EGOT winner with his Best Original Song nomination for Moana ? How loud are we legally allowed to scream if (when!) Viola Davis wins for Best Supporting Actress for Fences? Will we walk away from the night with a whole slew of new reaction GIFs?
Below is a list of the categories, with the winners bolded. We'll be updating with the winners throughout the night for each category.
BEST PICTURE:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE:
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE:
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13th
O.J.: Made in America
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT):
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE):
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG):
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls; Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
"City Of Stars" from La La Land; Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story; Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED):
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION):
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
SOUND EDITING:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
SOUND MIXING:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY):
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY):
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
