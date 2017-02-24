As anyone who saw the recent Oscar-nominated movie Fences can tell you, Viola Davis is a powerhouse. That monologue, am I right?
Davis’s IMDB is downright sprawling, yet she’s only been Hollywood royalty for less than a decade. Her debut came in 2008 when her supporting role in Doubt earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, even though her screen time barely amounted to eight minutes. Since then, Davis has graced the big screen in blockbusters like The Help and appears on TV each week on How to Get Away With Murder.
While everyone recognizes her from those incredibly popular roles, you might have forgotten some of the other gems she's appeared in. One of the most well-respected actresses in Hollywood, you’ll have trouble choosing which film of hers is your favorite.