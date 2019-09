This Fancy French Perfume Will Make You Smell Rich

French women are known for their certain je ne sais quoi — an effortless air that follows them as they stand outside Le Bon Marché, with red lipstick marks lingering on a coffee cup and air-dried hair blowing in the wind. They might tell you that bathing in micellar water and skipping your standing blowout appointments will change your life, but it probably won't. All we really need to know is how to capture that same essence... without buying a $300 eau de parfum from a small town in Marseille. Which may be impossible, but luckily, we've found the next best thing: Twilly d'Hermès