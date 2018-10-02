The 5 Biggest Hair Trends Taking Over Paris Right Now

We know what you're thinking: Fashion Month is still going on? The fatigue might have set in now that New York has long wrapped and the fashion pack is holed up in their fourth city, but the beauty inspiration? It hasn't slowed down for a second.
We sent a street style photographer to the City of Light to capture all the best beauty looks — and she came back with a list of every single hair trend you'll want to wear this fall. Forget the bedhead-y, 'French girl hair' you're used to reading about; these showgoers are rewriting the rules with rainbow dye jobs, blunt bangs, and rad hair accessories.
Keep clicking for a look at the five biggest hair trends from Paris S/S 2019 Fashion Week — then book an appointment with your stylist before everyone gets back.