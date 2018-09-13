The Raddest Fashion Week Beauty Trends Aren't On The Runway

There will always be a fresh, wild, can't-look-away-from beauty trend to sweep the runways at New York Fashion Week. Some will leave you rushing to the salon (like the rad orbit nails happening now), while others will make you thankful you're not a professional model (like head-to-toe blue body paint, for example). But at the end of the day, the most wearable looks aren't floating down the runway — they're strutting through the front door.
Yesterday was the last day of New York Fashion Week and the coolest showgoers attended the S/S 2019 shows in a mix of summer and fall beauty combinations that felt nothing if not au courant. Summery blonde box braids were grounded with deep red lips, sporty ponytails balanced with fresh peach cheeks, and there were enough sharp hairstyles to make you a believer in the power of the part.
Click ahead for all the chicest looks from NYFW — then check back for our coverage of all the newest styles to inspire you over the next month.