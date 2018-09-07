Introducing Orbit Nails, The Fall Nail Art Trend That's NYFW-Approved

But if you're looking at this right now and thinking, "Who do you think I am, Picasso?" Pop has a tip for you: Paint your entire nail the one bold color you'd want as the outline. Then take an opaque shade that you'd consider to be your nude, and recreate that inner shape of the nail just by doing two rounded strokes within the nail. That's much easier than slowly outlining your entire nail, but still really not what we'd consider easy.