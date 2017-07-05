Paris Haute Couture Week is always a dreamy, opulent, celeb-filled fashion fest — this we know as fact. When the dresses cost as much as summer homes (and the people going have summer homes) and designers can splurge to recreate the Eiffel Tower indoors, it's not really surprising that the beauty looks would be equally as fabulous. But here's the thing: This year's trends were surprisingly wearable, and far cheaper to recreate than a custom beaded gown.
Every hair and makeup look that floated down the runway was equal parts romantic, etherial, and perfectly French. Rodarte served up its own take on flower crowns, Dior made wild brows sexy, and even GOT got a sartorial shout-out.
Click ahead to check out some of the best French beauty looks we're already wearing this summer — vacation home on the French Riviera not included.