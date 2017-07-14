Tousled hair, dewy skin, matte red lips — is there anything more alluring than the beauty look of the archetypical Parisian woman? For me, only one thing beats it: The country's red wine. It's rich, decadent, and utterly delicious. Luckily, I can have both, because skin-care brand Caudalíe has combined my two favorite things in life.
As all good things do, every Caudalie product starts with wine — more specifically, with the antioxidant-rich polyphenols often found in grapes. The brand's new French Kiss Tinted Lip Balm, however, is taking it to the next level. "I always say you consume everything that is on your lips, which equates to 4 kg of lipstick in a lifetime," says founder Mathilde Thomas. "These balms are super-natural and contain polyphenols you can actually eat."
Ahead, take a closer look at the collection of three lip formulas inspired by Caudalíe's very own winery in the Bordeaux region of France— c'est magnifique, I swear.