As all good things do, every Caudalie product starts with wine — more specifically, with the antioxidant-rich polyphenols often found in grapes. The brand's new French Kiss Tinted Lip Balm , however, is taking it to the next level. "I always say you consume everything that is on your lips, which equates to 4 kg of lipstick in a lifetime," says founder Mathilde Thomas. "These balms are super-natural and contain polyphenols you can actually eat."