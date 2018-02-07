"In France, hair trends are a matter of generation," Matthieu Séguier, hairstylist and owner of Paris' Salon Séguier, told me this fall after giving me what he affectionately refers to as "the French girl haircut." That is, the collarbone-length, slightly A-line, layered cut that is flooding the streets of Paris right now. "People in their 30's saw their mother with short hair [in the '80s], so they want their hair longer," he explains. "But their daughters will return to shorter lengths."
Before we continue, it's important to note that the words "long" and "short" are often lost in translation when interviewing French hairstylists. "In Paris, this is long," Séguier adds, pointing to a spot on his chest just below his collarbone. For Americans, my new chop would be considered mid-length, even short in certain circles, so you can guess what "short" translates to: a pixie or bowl cut.
Along with my fresh cut, Matthieu introduced me to the buzziest new hair line coming out of the city of lights this year: Hair Rituel By Sisley-Paris. The collection of shampoos, conditioners, styling treatments, and serums are just as luxurious (and pricy) as the brand's cult skin-care counterpart. And, true to Sisley's DNA, they take an elevated, scientific approach to scalp and hair health, all wrapped up in packaging and a light floral scent that's as chic as the salesgirls at Le Bon Marche.
You can shop the entire collection early online starting today, which gives us all just enough time to adopt one of the French haircuts that the line so perfectly complements. Ahead, check out the trends taking over Paris right now and the products you'll need to pull them off — wherever you are.
