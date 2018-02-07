Along with my fresh cut, Matthieu introduced me to the buzziest new hair line coming out of the city of lights this year: Hair Rituel By Sisley-Paris. The collection of shampoos, conditioners, styling treatments, and serums are just as luxurious (and pricy) as the brand's cult skin-care counterpart. And, true to Sisley's DNA, they take an elevated, scientific approach to scalp and hair health, all wrapped up in packaging and a light floral scent that's as chic as the salesgirls at Le Bon Marche.