Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Wavy Hair Tips
Beauty
Hairstyle Inspiration For The Perfect Prom Look
by
Megan Decker
More from Wavy Hair Tips
Beauty
The Tiny Tweak You Should Make At Your Next Haircut
Megan Decker
Mar 21, 2019
Beauty
How To Get A Curly Perm Without Looking Like Your Mom's #TBT
aimee simeon
Mar 7, 2019
Beauty
Miley Cyrus Wore Her Natural Waves To The Fanciest Party In Hollywood
Megan Decker
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
14 Trendy Mid-Length Haircuts To Try When You're Looking For...
If you were to imagine the Goldilocks haircut — that just-right length that looks good on everyone — you'd probably envision a lob. The fresh,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The "New Wave" Is The Secret To Getting Straight Hair To Hold A Curl
Remember in Legally Blonde when Elle Woods cracked her firm’s exceptionally challenging murder case by simply understanding the chemical composition and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
I Flew To Brazil For Victoria's Secret Hair — & Found Someth...
“What if they burn off all my hair and I’m bald for our wedding?” I cried to my fiancé as our Uber driver jostled over a busy cobblestone street on
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
The Raddest Fall Haircuts Coming Out Of L.A.'s Coolest Salons
It's strange how fast late fall creeps up on us. One day you're enjoying the September breeze, sipping some still seasonally appropriate rosé, and the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Takes On This Fall's Trendiest, Most Versatile Haircut
Think about the small luxury that is pulling your head through the neck of your favorite chunky knit sweater on a chilly fall morning. That kind of simple
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 5 Biggest Haircut Trends Sweeping NYC This Fall
Think of the quintessential New York City girl. Maybe she's waiting in line for a $1 slice of pizza at 2 a.m., long glossy black hair tucked into the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Weird-Looking Hair Tools Our Editors Swear By To Save Time
Remember the Bump It? How about hair donuts? While sky-high volume and planet-sized chignons have fallen out of vogue — even Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Emmys
You might take one look at Mandy Moore's perfectly glossy waves, which hit that ideal sweet spot between messy and overdone, and think: Must be nice. We
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Pro Surfers Spill Their Secret To Perfect Beach Hair
Beach spray's origin story doesn't start with a surfer — far from it. It begins with celeb hairstylist Chris McMillan, the man behind iconic cuts like
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
This Cheap Hair Tool Will Help You Fake An Air-Dry All Winter
The diffuser attachment is one of the most underutilized tools in the modern beauty routine. Maybe you've seen one in Sephora, watched an influencer using
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
8 Things People With Long, Healthy Hair Always Do
Waiting for your hair to grow is like watching paint dry, or staring down a pot of pasta water, begging it to boil so you can start dinner. In other
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
"Cold Brew" Hair Is Trending — & Here's
Exactly
Wha...
The clinking of ice cubes in your cold brew is one of the lesser-appreciated sounds of summer. When it's a million degrees out and you feel like a slug,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Real Meaning Behind Laura Harrier's
BlacKkKlansman <...
Whenever a big press tour happens — whether it be for a movie, TV show, or book — you're bound to get tired of seeing the same celebrity over and over
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Spray Hair Wax Is The New Texture Spray — & The Volume Is Next Level
You might have been in diapers in the '80s, but you can still thank the decade for the bushy brow and colorful eyeshadow trends you love today, as well as
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Green Juice Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Is Superfood For You...
After shelling out $36 for a Sunday morning SoulCycle sweat session, I feel like I deserve a treat, so I typically grab an equally-overpriced, kale-loaded
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Curly Hair Routines Our Editors Swear By
You know how no two snowflakes are the same? Well, no two curls are the same, either. Every curly-haired guy and girl can sit you down and tell you their
by
Us
Beauty
"Golden Accents" Are Hollywood's Must-Try Summer Hair Trend
You've probably noticed that "summer" and "sun-kissed" are often jammed together in the same sentence. Sure, in a dream world, sunny days would be
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Followed Mandy Moore To Paris Couture — & It Was A Dream
If we can glean anything from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it's that Hollywood celebs have mastered the romantic French-girl aesthetic—
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Master Beachy Waves, Sans The Beach
Over the past few years, the tousled beach wave look has proven to be much more than a passing trend. It’s a hairstyle with staying power, possibly on
by
Us
Hair
How To Master Beachy Waves — Even When You're Miles From The...
Summer is our unrivaled favorite time of year to finesse our best natural beauty looks. Not only does the season bring about glowy, well-rested skin that
by
Allie Briggs
Beauty
These 5 Hair Stories Are All Sorts Of Inspiring
Our hair is a very personal thing. For some, our style or texture represents our culture, heritage, and may even have historical significance. While for
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
Zendaya Wore L.A.'s Most Popular Haircut At The Met Gala
Zendaya, who's slowly but surely becoming the princess of the Met Gala (according to the queen herself), could've gone plenty of routes for this year's
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Products & Tips Pros Swear By For The Perfect Wash-&-Go
One aspect of the natural hair movement that people fail to mention is the work that goes into maintaining those glorious spirals. Twist-outs take time
by
Holly Carter
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted