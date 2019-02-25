The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Oscars

It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go by, and assume that the only practical takeaway is your personal bias about who looked most glamorous (Gaga, or someone else). But we're here to bring some service to your second-day recaps, highlighting some of the best beauty looks of the night and the exact shoppable products that made them happen.
Better yet, unlike the luxury fashion designers whose name you can't pronounce (and designs you can't afford), these beauty brands are ones you know and can even grab off the shelves at your local Target. From Lady Gaga's $9 nail polish to Regina King's falsies, scroll through for a full breakdown of all the drugstore cheapies worn at the Oscars and the Vanity Fair Afterparty — all of which make high-glam celebrity feel a tad more relatable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.