It's nearing the end of 2018, which means we're officially in recap mode. From ruminating over the best celebrity tattoos (and subsequent break-ups that often followed) to haircut trends that rocked both coasts, we have a lot to think about at the tail end of the year.
But perhaps what we're most eager to revisit are some of the best purchases we made in the last 12 months. What's more, some of our favorite buys came from the store that not only has everything, but sells it for it practically pennies: Target. Once we tore our eyes away from Chip and Joanna Gaines' home decor (can you blame us?), we bee-lined to the beauty aisles to browse up and down the latest and greatest in skin, hair, and makeup.
After testing what ended up being hundreds of formulas, we've finally narrowed our vanities down to the very best, the products that stuck around through snowstorms and heat waves, 3 a.m. last calls and Sunday-night Netflix binges. Ahead, the best products to hit Target shelves this year.
