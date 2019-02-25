Lady Gaga has a massive tattoo collection — this, we already know. But up until 10 days ago, Gaga had taken a minor hiatus from getting inked; in fact, the last known proof of the Academy Award nominee getting a tattoo was nearly two years ago for her album Joanne. Then a little over a week ago, she got a massive rose tattooed down the back of her spine, anchored by the words "La Vie En Rose."
The new design may be her largest yet, but even so, no one could have guessed it would be her greatest accessory on the Oscars red carpet — given that Gaga's date tonight was a 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond so big, we're pretty sure Rose threw it into the ocean at the end of Titanic. Even with a diamond that big dangling from her neck, fans couldn't stop hoping the nominee might turn around to show off her newest ink. Lucky for us, she did, and the delicate rose immediately took center stage.
But this isn't just any tattoo. Sure, it might not be an allusion to the singer's next album (which fans are begging for, by the way), but it is a tribute to the film that got her invited to the Academy Awards in the first place: A Star Is Born. Not only is "La Vie En Rose" the song that convinced director Bradley Cooper that Gaga was perfect for the role of Ally, but it's also the song that makes Cooper's character, Jackson Maine, fall in love with Ally on-screen.
Gaga is already having a historical night at the Oscars, as the first artist to ever be nominated in both the Best Actress and Best Original Song categories. But even if the "Shallow" singer doesn't steal either of the golden statues tonight, she already won in our eyes — thanks to that tattoo.
