But this isn't just any tattoo. Sure, it might not be an allusion to the singer's next album (which fans are begging for, by the way), but it is a tribute to the film that got her invited to the Academy Awards in the first place: A Star Is Born. Not only is " La Vie En Rose " the song that convinced director Bradley Cooper that Gaga was perfect for the role of Ally, but it's also the song that makes Cooper's character, Jackson Maine, fall in love with Ally on-screen.