Let's get one thing straight right now: the red carpet is the real main event — especially on Oscars night. Where the Grammys invite sartorial risks and celebs could probably show up to the SAGs in jeans and a t-shirt, the Academy Awards are all about glamour. Who will show up donning new Celine (Lady Gaga and Lucy Boynton for round two)? What surprise trends will make their debut ( sadly no bibs without Timothée in attendance )? Will suits return as the replacement for gowns (we're looking at you, Emma Stone )? There's only one way to find out.