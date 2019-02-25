We’ve watched every movie, predicted every win and argued over what (and who) our favorite celebs should wear to earn the unofficial title of best dressed. Now, the only thing left to do is to watch. That’s right, it’s time for the Oscars. After a season packed full of surprise performances (who's pumped for Jennifer Hudson tonight?), unexpected hosts (or lack thereof) and disappointing snubs (where are all the Eighth Grade noms?), the award show Supreme is finally here, and we’ve got very high expectations. Will Bohemian Rhapsody win big again? Will Roma take Best Picture? What about frontrunner-turned-underdog A Star Is Born? We won't know until the coveted envelopes are unsealed (or after that, if they call the wrong name again). But, there is one thing that we don't have to wait for all damn night: the red carpet.
Let's get one thing straight right now: the red carpet is the real main event — especially on Oscars night. Where the Grammys invite sartorial risks and celebs could probably show up to the SAGs in jeans and a t-shirt, the Academy Awards are all about glamour. Who will show up donning new Celine (Lady Gaga and Lucy Boynton for round two)? What surprise trends will make their debut (sadly no bibs without Timothée in attendance)? Will suits return as the replacement for gowns (we're looking at you, Emma Stone)? There's only one way to find out.
Ahead, we're calling out the best and most trophy-worthy looks of the night. After all, if there's one thing we know for sure, tonight's attendees are going to give us one hell of a show. Share your best dressed list in the comments below.