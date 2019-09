It's A Harness! It's A Bib! It's A… Wait, What Is It?

If you look at awards shows with the same eyes you do a runway, you'd see little to no correlation between the two: runway shows are about 10 minutes long whereas award shows seem to never end and one is (mostly) for business, while the other is (mostly) for entertainment. This goes for tonight's SAG Awards and the impending Fashion Month . But, in so many ways, they're both still so crucial to fashion: A runway show is a chance for a designer to showcase their most up-to-date vision, and a red carpet is one of the rare chances we get to see it in life. But some looks get lost in translation.