Cody Fern, Troye Sivan: The Rise Of Queer Fashion At The Golden Globes

These stars may not have asked to carry the torch for their entire communities, but upon accepting their global recognition, they took it anyway. Sure, a woman wearing a men's suit or a man wearing heels on the red carpet may seem like not much, but those moments are more than just one-offs for people who want to try the same thing and may risk their own safety in doing so. It's not all that serious, of course, but these moments do prove that red carpet fashion is more than just self-promotion. It's visibility, too.