There are going to be a lot of winners at this year's 90th Annual Academy Awards, but leave it to Adam Rippon to one-up the seasoned red carpet walkers before the show even starts. Though he may not be nominated for an actual film, it's no secret he's well overdue for his closeup, and we're calling it now: His look on tonight's red carpet is a precursor of Fashion Star Adam Rippon, the sweetheart America doesn't deserve. The Olympic skater wore a Moschino harness and tuxedo by Jeremy Scott, and it's safe to say Hollywood's most-watched red carpet will never be the same.
On top of scoring bronze at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games this year, Rippon has held our attention on and off the ice with his clapbacks on Twitter, dance moves, and viral interviews that are 100% certified gold. Rippon has been vocal about politics, too, remaining unapologetic in responses to questions about how he feels about Vice President Mike Pence and his stance on LGTBQ issues. Alongside fellow LGBTQ Olympian Gus Kenworthy, the two have added a much needed narrative about being openly gay Olympians to the Games that has been missing until now. After tonight's red carpet stunt, it's clear Rippon still gives zero you-know-whats when it comes to making a statement — including with his clothes.
Clearly, Rippon knows how to use one's outfit to either enhance or deliver a message. Rippon's move to wear a harness puts confidence and sexuality in a celebratory light. In true Rippon form, the skater took to Instagram to explain his inspiration for the getup: "Just something casual."
Casual indeed. Now, who's going to tweet Rippon with the request to bedazzle this sucker for his next turn on the ice? Any takers?
