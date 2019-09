On top of scoring bronze at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games this year, Rippon has held our attention on and off the ice with his clapbacks on Twitter , dance moves, and viral interviews that are 100% certified gold. Rippon has been vocal about politics, too, remaining unapologetic in responses to questions about how he feels about Vice President Mike Pence and his stance on LGTBQ issues. Alongside fellow LGBTQ Olympian Gus Kenworthy, the two have added a much needed narrative about being openly gay Olympians to the Games that has been missing until now. After tonight's red carpet stunt, it's clear Rippon still gives zero you-know-whats when it comes to making a statement — including with his clothes.