As Sofia and Antonio’s marriage falls apart, she turns to Cleo for moral support, and as an outlet for her suppressed rage — at her husband, at his mistress, at herself, and the expectations that put her in this position. But the two women enjoy an oddly intimate closeness as well. As a mother, Sofia helps Cleo with her own pregnancy, punctuating even the harshest of words with acts of kindness that blur the lines between employer and employee. Even family matriarch Teresa, usually so removed from Cleo’s orbit, is brought closer to her by a distinctly female-focused traumatic event. Ultimately, they are women, excluded from other male spaces by virtue of their gender. (Cuarón often dwells in the gray areas between demarcations, as when he shows two little boys — one rich, one living in a slum — playing at astronaut. They may be divided by class, and even race, but they both dream of the same far away place.)