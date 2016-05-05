You know you're having margaritas tonight, but do you actually know why? Today is Cinco de Mayo, which commemorates Mexico's 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. And while few will begrudge your decision to celebrate at your local taqueria, wouldn't it be nice to dig a little deeper?



Turning to Mexican cinema is one place to start. You're no doubt familiar with the "Three Amigos," filmmaker friends Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Guillermo del Toro. Iñárritu, after all, just won an Oscar for directing The Revenant, the same award he won in 2015 for Birdman, and which Cuarón picked up in 2014 for Gravity. In 2007, Del Toro picked up an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Pan's Labyrinth, and has been delighting us with action and horror fare like Hellboy and Chronos.



Those works are just a handful of the compelling films Mexican filmmakers have given us. Inside, you'll discover more, from Hollywood blockbusters to subtitled art-house favorites. These stories capture such universal themes as love, crime, and, yes, hot, hot sex so well that any film buff worth his or her salt will be scouring Netflix in no time. Enjoy!