Who's Performing At The Oscars?

The Black Panther soundtrack earned an Album of the Year nomination at this year’s Grammys, and “All The Stars” got a nod in several major categories, including Record and Song of the Year. While the Oscars have extended an invitation to Lamar and SZA to perform, they are the only nominees yet to confirm if they’re taking the stage — although the Academy says the script is still getting last-minute tweaks. This is both Lamar and SZA’s first Oscar nomination.