Bradley Cooper Joined Lady Gaga Onstage For “Shallow” In Las Vegas, Giving Us An Oscars Preview

It’s Academy Awards season, which means the nominees are out in full force campaigning to win a little golden statue of their own. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are making sure the Academy voters keep A Star Is Born in heavy consideration, with a surprise live duet of Best Original Song nominee “Shallow” at Gaga’s residency in Las Vegas.
Gaga’s year-long residency show Enigma has been in full swing since December, but last night marked the first appearance by Cooper since A Star Is Born was released in theaters. Variety reports that Cooper surprised the audience when he walked onstage. After joking that Cooper couldn’t “hear anything” because he wasn’t wearing an in-ear sound monitor, the two transformed into Jack and Ally, with Gaga playing her signature crystal piano.
“Shallow” started off simply at first, with Cooper’s voice melding seamlessly into Gaga’s. He stepped around the stage carefully, as though he was wary of stealing her thunder. But when Gaga’s band kicked in, she belted out the chorus as only she can. Cooper looked momentarily stunned and awed at Gaga’s powerful performance, then sat down next to her at the piano. As “Shallow” wrapped up, the crowd erupts into thunderous applause and Cooper took a humble bow. He then threw his baseball cap into the audience, giving one lucky fan a piece of true memorabilia.
Along with seven other nods, including Best Picture for A Star Is Born, “Shallow” is nominated for Best Original Song. Gaga and Cooper are expected to perform the song live at the Oscars broadcast in February. Maybe this Vegas duet with a warm-up for the main act? If that’s the case, we’re especially excited to tune into the Oscars to see this performance — mirrored piano and all. You can watch the video below.
