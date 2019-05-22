You Can Now Take Another Look At A Star Is Born On HBO

In 2018, Ally and Jackson Maine first blessed us with their big screen love story in A Star Is Born. Since then we've been humming “Always Remember Us This Way” on repeat; replaying Bradley Cooper stroking Lady Gaga’s nose; and debating whether or not to just give in and buy that $35 “Jackson Maine Live In Concert” merch tee. It’s been quite a ride.
Thankfully, the time of having to rely on the aaaAHHh AHHHhhh hAHHHHHaaaH viral trailer for a quick fix has come to an end. After a successful awards season (five Golden Globe nominations, four from the Screen Actors Guild, and eight Academy Award nominations) you can now watch A Star Is Born in your own home.
HBO has announced that the popular film will be available on HBO Now staring June 2019. That means replaying Jackson Maine buying frozen peas under the fluorescent lights of a local supermarket turned major cinema landmark. (And if you skip past “Scene 98” — you know, the one where Jackson tells Ally she’s “just fuckin’ ugly” — no judgment. That moment’s hard on all of us. And on the soundtrack.)
And if you've been there, done that, might I suggest the three previous iterations of this classic Hollywood tale of fame and despair?
If you’re in a black-and-white Old Hollywood mood, stream the William Wellman version starring Janet Gaynor and Fredric March as Esther Blodgett and Norman Maine. Bonus: The script was co-written by Dorothy Parker. (Available on YouTube, Amazon, and Google Play.)
Feeling more ambitious? Discover — or reconnect with — Judy Garland’s transcendent rendition of “The Man That Got Away” opposite James Mason in George Cukor’s 1954 classic. (Available on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play.)
Is the rock scene the only place for you? Check out Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson in Frank Pierson’s (most boring, IMHO) take. (Available on Amazon, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.)
