Bradley Cooper
Pop Culture
Are Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Still In Touch?
by
Sara Hendricks
Movies
Lady Gaga Put An End To Rumors She & Bradley Cooper Are In Love
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 28, 2019
Movies
A Star Is Born
Is Returning To Theaters With Even More Footage
Kaitlin Reilly
Feb 27, 2019
Beauty
The Biggest Beauty Moments You
Didn't
See At The Oscars
Samantha Sasso
Feb 25, 2019
Beauty
Will Jackson Maine's Beard Make An Oscars Appearance?
After it was announced that A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Academy Awards, fans were eager to see co-stars and nominees Bradley Cooper and Lady
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Who Will Lady Gaga Bring As Her Date To The Oscars?
During the Grammy Awards this year, Lady Gaga brought had all the glam and confidence that a woman with five Grammy nominations (on top of her many career
by
Natalie Morin
Movies
Real Talk: What Are
A Star Is Born
's Oscar Chances?
A Star Is Born should have been an obvious awards season darling. It’s a crowd-pleaser, has the critical backing to be taken seriously, and Hollywood
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
How To Watch
A Star Is Born
At Home Before The Oscars
It’s been four months to the day since Ally and Jackson Maine first blessed us with their big screen love story in A Star Is Born. That’s 18 weeks of
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper Owes His Dog A Big Thank You
Bradley Cooper wasn't nominated for an Oscar for Best Directing — but he did just win an Oscat, an award from the organization PETA that recognizes
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Bradley Cooper Finally Thanks Irina Shayk For "Putting Up With" H...
As the world celebrates A Star Is Born over award season, director Bradley Cooper is apologizing to one very special person: his partner, model Irina
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper Admits He's Embarrassed By His Oscar Snub
Bradley Cooper may have a cool exterior, but he's just as bummed about his Best Director Oscars snub as you are. The A Star Is Born actor told Oprah
by
Natalie Morin
Movies
Bradley Cooper Just Made History At One Major Awards Show
The A Star is Born fever that has gripped the country seems to have spread across the pond, too. The BAFTA award nominations were announced today, and
by
Natalie Morin
Pop Culture
Why Patricia Clarkson Kissed Bradley Cooper At The Golden Globes
Think of award shows like the Hollywood version of reunions: Old friends are bound to come together in one place. Two friends who found one another again
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Twitter Is Not Having Andy Samberg's
Star Is Born
J...
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh's very wholesome Golden Globes intro came to an awkward halt when the former made a joke about Jackson Maine's death in A Star
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Are The Opposite Of Jackson & Ally A...
While we all knew A Star Is Born would be an awards show darling 2019, there was one major question hanging over Bradley Cooper’s critical hit: would
by
Ariana Romero
Bradley Cooper
Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Getting Married?
The massive movie hit A Star Is Born has guaranteed that Bradley Cooper will be walking many a red carpet this award season as he vies for best actor and
by
Martha Sorren
Music
A Definitive Ranking Of The Songs In
A Star Is Born
, Bas...
You can stop fighting with your friends over whether “‘Diggin My Grave” is better than “I'll Never Love,” because we have the definitive ranking
by
Anna Millard
Movie Reviews
A Star Is Born
Will Tear Out Your Heart, Rip It To Shred...
A Star Is Born has been nominated for 5 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Director (Bradley
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Bradley Cooper Breaks His Silence On The Best-Worst Song In
A...
Much like the TV show Riverdale and Lofthouse sugar cookies, the song "Why Did You Do That?" from A Star Is Born straddles the good-bad spectrum. It's the
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
A Star Is Born
Almost Had Two Very Different — But Equal...
Spoiler alert: The following contains spoilers regarding the ending of 2018's A Star is Born. The 2018 classic — it's already a classic, okay? — A
by
Rebecca Farley
Music
A Star Is Born
Can Break Every Record, But It Can't...
When we saw A Star Is Born, we knew that this film was destined for awards, and lots of them. Oscars, Golden Globes, SAGs — A Star Is Born is the kind
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Character Arch: Ally's Brows Play A Major Role In
A Star...
Although the Academy Awards aren't until next year (seriously, the show doesn't air until February 2019), plenty of film critics and cinephiles are
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Got Breakup Cuts After
A
...
After seeing A Star Is Born for the first time (because you'll probably see it twice), you might leave the theater, get in your car, decide to adopt a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Meaning Behind Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's Hair In
...
In a 1976 review of the second remake of A Star Is Born, starring Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand, film critic Roger Ebert wrote, "There's just no
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Good Luck Listening To Anything But The
A Star Is Born
S...
Just in case you had any doubt that Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star Is Born would be the biggest movie of the year (sorry, Venom, you tried so
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Spray Tans & Menthol: Inside Bradley Cooper's
A Star Is ...
It would be an understatement to say that A Star Is Born is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (who
by
Samantha Sasso
Movies
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's
A Star Is Born
Should ...
Barbra Streisand reportedly once said that A Star Is Born “seems to work every 20 years.” Her math more or less checks out. Practically every
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper Says His Daughter Changed His Entire Career
Meet Bradley Cooper: Owner of the perfect gravelly voice and the ultimate family man. The actor, who is notoriously quiet about his home life, couldn't
by
Madison Medeiros
Music
With Addiction In The Spotlight,
A Star Is Born
Takes On...
The tragic death of rapper Mac Miller and the high-profile overdose of singer Demi Lovato have shined a light on the shadowy pervasiveness of addiction in
by
Anna Millard
Movies
Give Bradley Cooper's Gravelly Voice An Oscar For
A Star...
In The Little Mermaid, Ariel trades in her voice for a pair of legs. In his directorial debut A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper may have traded in his own
by
Kaitlin Reilly
TV Shows
Bradley Cooper Sure Looks Different In This
Wet Hot American ...
If you've watched the original Wet Hot American Summer, you know that Bradley Cooper's character, Ben, is the one who suggested the gang meet up a decade
by
Meghan De Maria
