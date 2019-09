Bradley Cooper Owes His Dog A Big Thank You

Bradley Cooper wasn't nominated for an Oscar for Best Directing — but he did just win an Oscat , an award from the organization PETA that recognizes "the movies and stars who promoted kindness to animals through positive actions." Cooper is nominated alongside Natalie Portman (for Vox Lux) and Winston Duke (for his role as the vegetarian M'Baku in Black Panther). Cooper won the "compassion in film" award, a category that PETA literally introduced for the director.