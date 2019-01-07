While we all knew A Star Is Born would be an awards show darling 2019, there was one major question hanging over Bradley Cooper’s critical hit: would the star-director walk the red carpet with his longtime partner, Irina Shayk? Well, the major event of the season already answered that question: hell yes.
Although the couple, who shares one child, looked good enough to make jaws drop no matter what, the memory of A Star Is Born makes the appearance even more special. The glittering image of Cooper and Shayk couldn’t be further from Jackson Maine’s (Cooper) own less than stellar awards show conduct. Cooper traded in his grizzled Jackson tan and fictional antics for a dashing — and impossibly pristine — white suit and loving looks at his date.
Considering how comfortable Cooper and Shayk look on the Golden Globes carpet, it might be easy to forget the moment stands as a major milestone for them. While the Cooper-Shayks have walked a few Met Gala carpets together — the 2016 event was part of their public debut — but they’ve never attended an awards show red carpet together… until now.
If only Ally (Lady Gaga) had scored such a dream date.
