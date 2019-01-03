Are Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Getting Married?

The massive movie hit A Star Is Born has guaranteed that Bradley Cooper will be walking many a red carpet this award season as he vies for best actor and best director. But he may be walking those carpets alone — not because he's single, though. Bradley Cooper is not married at the moment, but he's as close as tied the knot with his model girlfriend Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a child.
Cooper is known for being a private person, and only rarely steps into the limelight with Shayk. So don't assume she will be his red carpet date this awards season. In fact, the duo has only walked two red carpets together since they started dating in 2015.
Their most recent joint appearance was in May 2018, when they went to the Met Gala together. The duo was also in attendance at the 2016 Met Gala, though they walked the carpet separately.
Before that, they were seen on only one other carpet, early on in their relationship. According to Us Weekly, they attended a Paris Fashion Week carpet together in March of 2016 and also a charity gala a few days later, per People.
Their other notable outing as a couple came in July 2016, when the two were accused of having a spat in the audience at Wimbledon. It was later chalked up to hay fever.
Whether or not the two were actually arguing at the time, things have turned out okay for the pair. In March 2017, Shayk gave birth to the couple's first child. Cooper couldn't be more glad to be a dad to daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. In an interview with NPR, Cooper called having a child and a family of his own "a miracle and something I've always dreamt of."
Cooper's spent a long time finding that person he wanted to start a family with. Throughout his career he's been romantically linked to a number of high-profile women, according to PopSugar, including Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Zoe Saldana, and Suki Waterhouse.
He was briefly married to The Affair star Jennifer Esposito. That marriage only lasted a handful of months from December 2006 to May 2007. After their split, Cooper told Howard Stern in 2011 that the relationship "just wasn't right."
What does seem right now is Cooper's nearly four-year relationship with Shayk. According to Us Weekly, the two were first spotted together in April 2015, when they attended a Broadway play together. And Cooper told Stern that his first failed marriage hadn't dissuaded him from every marrying again. In fact, there have been many rumors that he and Shayk are already engaged. She's been spotted several times over the past couple of years with a large emerald ring on her left ring finger. She recently wore it during the couple's Met Gala 2018 carpet appearance.
But the duo seems perfectly content to pick and choose at which carpets they'll bless us with their presence. For example, Cooper walked the Star Is Born premiere carpet with co-star Lady Gaga instead of with Shayk.
But if Shayk does show up with Cooper at the Golden Globes, Oscars, or the countless other awards ceremonies, count yourself lucky. You'll be seeing a rare side-by-side appearance from the private couple.
