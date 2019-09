Maine's complexion lends to the plot, with the ruddiness of his skin correlating to his drug and alcohol use. On top of Cooper's daily Vita Liberata face and body tanning treatment, Neill also used Tom Ford Bronzer and a MAC gray-green eyeshadow in Ashbury to really make his appearance seem dingy. "On the days he was supposed to look really messed up, I'd stipple in a [ Premiere Products] glazing red gel at the top of his eyelids and bottom of his lash line so it looked like he'd really been up all night drinking," she says. "On top of that, I'd go back and have him scrunch up his face so I could give him more wrinkles around his eyes with the tanner."