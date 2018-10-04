That Cowboy Tan Is Fake — & Available At Sephora

"I tanned him every day," Neill reveals. "I had him do full-body [spray] tans every other week, then every morning I would re-tan him in the chair." She recalls that from the very beginning, Cooper had a vision for Maine: gritty, distressed, and like he'd been riding a motorcycle during a heat wave. During one scene in particular, Maine is saying goodbye to Ally from a car window and calls her to turn around so he can drawl, "I just wanted to take another look at you." In that moment, you see it: an inflamed, aged, and dehydrated man, who drank too much the night before.