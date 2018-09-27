Grammy winner Lady Gaga is about to tick another letter off the EGOT checklist. In what will undoubtedly earn her an Oscar nomination — and hopefully a win come February! — the singer's A Star Is Born powerhouse duet with costar and director Bradley Cooper, "Shallow," dropped on Apple Music’s Beats 1 today.
Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) and Cooper have already gotten rave reviews for their performances in the upcoming romantic musical about a washed up musician who gets a second chance at life when he discovers a new talent. That talent is, obviously, played by Gaga.
Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the singer said "Shallow" could not have been possible without her work with Mark Ronson for her 2016 album Joanne, saying, "I think things come in sequence and artists, you know, I think that we move them to a certain cadence in a sequence in the way that we want to put things into the world that we believe in."
Produced by Gaga and Benjamin Rice, and written by Gaga with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, and Ronson, the song is a crucial moment in the film. "It's two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area," Gaga says.
Listen to your new favorite song, below.
