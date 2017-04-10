Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper apparently welcomed their first child two weeks ago — they've just been very quiet about their new bundle of joy.
People reported the news of the birth on Sunday, citing an unnamed source. The baby's sex and name haven't been revealed to the public.
It looks like the family is doing well, though. People published a photo of Shayk and her mom, Olga Shaykhlislamov, at a farmer's market in Los Angeles on Thursday. And E! News shared an image of Shayk at Jeni's Ice Cream Shop over the weekend. The outlet reports that Cooper and the couple's child were at the dessert outing, too.
In both sightings, the supermodel looks cozy — she wore an oversized shirt and slip-on sandals at the farmer's market, and a black sweater at the ice cream shop.
Cooper and Shayk have been together for two years, and they're a fairly private couple. E! News notes that Shayk was wearing a sparkly emerald ring when they were spotted at Jeni's — the same ring made fans believe the pair were engaged in December.
An unnamed source told E! News that Cooper and Shayk "are both extremely thrilled and feel so blessed" about their new baby. In June, a different source told the outlet that the couple had been considering having children for a while.
"They have spoken about having a family soon and building a future together," the source told E! News at the time. "Irina would like to have kids in the next few years. Being a mother is something that is very important to her."
Whether or not the pair is officially engaged, it looks like their plans to build a family have worked out perfectly. Hopefully we'll be treated to some adorable baby photos soon.
