Notoriously private couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reportedly welcomed their first baby, according to People. Sources tell the mag that Shayk gave birth two weeks ago, but the couple's reps have yet to confirm. As of right now, the sex and name of the baby are unknown.
It makes sense that Bradley and Shayk would keep mum about their baby's birth, as it's how they've handled the rest of their relationship, too. The couple was first spotted out together just under two years ago, at the Broadway show Finding Neverland. News of Shayk's pregnancy broke when the model walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in ensembles that offered some covering of her stomach. We got an intimate look at Shayk's pregnant belly in a short film for Love magazine in December.
Advertisement
During the pregnancy, a source close to the couple told E! News, "Bradley [has] been really supportive and helpful towards Irina. They both can't wait to have a baby." The source also speculated that this would not be the couple's only child, saying that "there will be a few more after this one." While there have been rumors that the pair is engaged, it has yet to be confirmed.
In January, the two celebrated their birthdays together with a lavish, star-studded party at their home. In February, the expectant parents took a break from their stressful careers to have a picnic and walk on the beach, with Shayk showing off her baby bump and Cooper sporting a man bun. "The pair showed quite a bit of PDA," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "They hugged and kissed on the beach and held hands as they walked."
The couple is probably too busy adjusting to their new lives as parents to bother letting the public know the deets on their little bundle of joy. Good for them; when they're ready, they'll surely tell the world all about the new addition to their family. Until then, we'll just have to speculate about how beautiful their baby is.
Related Video:
Advertisement