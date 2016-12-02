Irina Shayk is doing her best Demi Moore impression for a new short film.
Shayk recreated the famous pottery scene from Ghost for Love magazine's annual Advent calendar. Instead of chocolates to help count down each day until the new year, Love is offering up 31 sexy short films. (The first video of the month featured fellow model Bella Hadid.)
To the tune of The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," Shayk, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, attempts to make some pottery with little help from the paranormal.
Shayk recreated the famous pottery scene from Ghost for Love magazine's annual Advent calendar. Instead of chocolates to help count down each day until the new year, Love is offering up 31 sexy short films. (The first video of the month featured fellow model Bella Hadid.)
To the tune of The Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody," Shayk, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, attempts to make some pottery with little help from the paranormal.
This video is definitely not going to teach you how to use a pottery wheel. (Seriously, what is she trying to make?) But Shayk's short film is definitely giving Moore and Swayze a run for their money in the sexy ceramics department.
While some will be disappointed that Cooper isn't playing the Swayze to Shayk's Moore, the film does feature a pretty cool cameo from the model's pregnant belly.
Earlier this week, Shayk walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, wearing looks that clearly obscured her figure. Here, though, mini-Cooper on full display.
While some will be disappointed that Cooper isn't playing the Swayze to Shayk's Moore, the film does feature a pretty cool cameo from the model's pregnant belly.
Earlier this week, Shayk walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, wearing looks that clearly obscured her figure. Here, though, mini-Cooper on full display.
Advertisement